MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed and another was in a serious condition after being seriously affected by ongoing heat spell in Mirpurkhas. According to details, they were taking part in a physical test for a police job.

Report said that there was already continued heat spell in the region while police officers adopted recruitment process for new recruitment of policemen and youth taking part in test at PCB ground in severe heat spell.

Resultantly, Irshad Soomro (25) son of Muhammad Usman Soomro, resident of taluka Sindhri and Bhemraj Mal of district Umerkot fell unconscious after suffering severe heat while there were insufficient arrangements for participators.

They were rushed to emergency of civil hospital where doctors said that they were affected with heat stroke and admitted.

Irshad Soomro, father of two children was died and another Bhemraj Mal was still admitting in unconscious condition. On Saturday morning after legal proceeding the body of the deceased was handed over to heirs from civil hospital Mirpurkhas. It was mentioned here necessary that there were insufficient arrangements for those taking part in severe heat spell in running test of police recruitment process.

WATER CRISIS

Acute shortage of water persisting in the city Mirpurkhas many areas of the city were deprived of water supply since three weeks. Civil society and office bearers of social organisations have complained to the local media here on Saturday regarding the shortage of water in the city.

Nadem Bhurgari, Maqsood Rajput, Akbar Khan, Shafique Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, Syed Liaqat and Imran Malik, while talking to media, alleged that many areas of the city including Gharibabad, Lalchandabad, Rajar colony, Adam Town, Pak colony, Jamnadas colony, Hameed Pura colony, Hirabad, Ishaque colony, Khaar Para, Khaskheli Para, Johar colony, Mir Allah Bachayo colony, Walkart, Bhansinghabad, Soomra para, Satellite Town, Panhwer colony, were deprived of water supply.

They said that they were compelled to drink the contaminated water while also purchasing the drinking water from local markets and getting also water from far flung areas and hand pumps.

They alleged that owing to serious negligence of concerned officials of Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas they could not store required quantity of water as resultantly, when water shortage created in canals now water was not present in water reservoirs of water supply schemes.

They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice of inefficiency of MCM officials and ensure regular water supply to the city.

Water Supply Schemes official Jawad said that the recently very short quantity of fresh water was supplied in Satellite Town Water Supply Scheme from where we are supplying water for two hours alternate day while Tandoadam Road Water Supply Scheme has very short quantity of water as resultantly, water was not being supplied to the various parts of city.

There was same position of Jhurbi Water Supply Scheme as resultantly, we were only able to supply very short water quantity to the city for only drinking purpose.