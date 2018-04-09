Share:

‘PIA enforces strict SOPs for flight kitchen’

A PIA spokesman, referring to a picture of sugar sachet circulating on social media, has said that airline has enforced strict SOPs for its flight kitchen. “Customers and their wellbeing is a top priority. The batch of sugar sachets with wrong manufacturing date have been returned to supplier after thorough inspection of the available stock. The supplier has been blacklisted and a legal notice has been issued with PIA reserving the right to claim damages,” the spokesman said. Meanwhile, a further check of all food items at PIA flight kitchen has been ordered by Musharraf Rasool Cyan, President & CEO PIA while an inquiry is under way for taking necessary action against PIA officials' negligence, he concluded. –Staff Reporter

Customs duty evasion detected

Custom Officials of Dry Port (Mughalpura) detected duty evasion of millions of rupees in importing high valued goods under cover of low valued material here on Saturday. The Custom Officials (I&P Cell) booked Mehrab Enterprises, Data Customs Lahore, Positioning Customs Lahore for costing over Rs20.4 million to the national exchequer. Acting upon the information provided by Collector Customs Appraisement Lahore Jamil Nasir, Custom officials checked the consignment from Thailand and found that under invoicing and the goods were wrongly declared and that PCT Heading was shown to import Satellite Navigation and Equipment. In order to import E-Satellite Navigation system, NOC from Pemra and PTA was required. Customs authorities found that importers have declared the high valued goods like Satellite Navigation Equipment as common surveying instruments. According to another import policy rule for the import of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) only license holder companies of federal government are authorized. Customs investigators during investigation have detected that said importers have already imported such consignments through mis-declaration twice. Though importers appeared before Customs authorities and confessed to their crime and promised to reimburse the evaded duty and filed an undertaking in this regard. But on the later stage they did not fulfill their words. –Staff Reporter

Registration of 3,700 NGOs cancelled

Punjab Social Welfare Department Saturday cancelled registration of 3,700 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for not submitting proper audit reports and not following government rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs). A senior official of the Punjab Social Welfare Department told APP that ban on these NGOs had been imposed for violating the rules and regulations. He said the main focus of NGOs was social development along with key issues necessary for sustainable development. Most of the NGOs were not submitting their audit reports and were not sharing any development programs for strengthening of communities. Around 4,500 NGOs are working across the province currently. –APP

3,000 Sikhs to visit Pakistan on 12th

As many as 3,000 Sikh yatrees will arrive Pakistan from all-over the world on April 12, to attend Besakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman, Aamir Hashmi told APP that all arrangements including accommodation, journey, medical facilities, currency exchange and other had been completed. The local sikh community, EPTB and other officials would warmly welcome the Sikh yatrees on their arrival at Wahga Railway Station, he said. He said that soon after their arrival, the yatrees would leave for Punja Sahib, Hasanabadal, where they would stay for three days. The central ceremony of the Besakhi festival would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib on April 14, where Sikh yatrees would perform their rituals, he added. –APP