‘Police performing duty with commitment to eliminate terror’

RAWALPINDI: Commandant Police College Sihala Muhammad Ahsan Tufail said Punjab police are performing their duty with commitment and dedication for bringing terrorists and anti-social elements to justice.

He said the menaces of terrorism, sectarianism and extremism could be wiped out of our society only through positive approach, professionalism and the passion for serving humanity. “We have trained the police force through modern techniques and they will prove themselves a steel wall against the terrorists,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the passing-out ceremony of 1072 recruits at Police Training College Rawat on Saturday.

On the occasion, PTS Rawat Principal SSP Abdul Qadir Qamar, Chief Law Instructor DSP Muhammad Shohaib Aqeel, Chief Drill Inspector ASI Farhat Abbas, Chief Weapon Instructor ASI Muhammad Yaqoob, Chief Martial Arts Instructor ASI Saeed Sabir, Incharge Combat ASI Ahmed Yar, senior and junior police officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Commandant PCS Muhammad Ahsan Tufail said those who have passed the constabulary course from the college are ready to protect the lives and property of citizens. He advised the newly recruited police jawans to behave politely with people.

He said that police along with other law enforcement agencies have been battling the terrorists and other anti-social elements. “We have rendered countless sacrifices in the line of duty,” he said.

Principal PTC Rawat SSP Abdul Qadir Qamar said the college had imparted training to a total of 20,863 policemen so far. He said this year 1072 recruits belonging to 22 districts of the province have passed constabulary course. He said the recruits, including 29 Hafiz Quran, 14 MA/MSC, 188 graduates, 465 FA/FSc and 109 siblings of policemen. Similarly, 14 siblings of martyred policemen were also among the recruits, he added.

During the ceremony, the police recruits presented mock exercise. The chief guest distributed shields and prizes among the winners.-staff reporter

World Health Day observed

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was also observed in Pakistan on Saturday to create global awareness in public about various health issues under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation, as well as other related organisations.

This year the global health awareness day was celebrated with the theme ‘Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere’ under the slogan ‘Health for All’.

World Health Day was celebrated by the people all across the globe under leadership of World Health Organization (WHO) to draw people’s attention towards the importance of global health, Private news channel reported.

It is an annual event being celebrated for years to raise the common public awareness towards health issues and concerns. World Health Day targets all the health issues on global basis for which several programmes are organised yearly by the WHO and other related health organizations at schools colleges medical facilities and other public places.

Without it, the lives and welfare of millions of people and communities around the world are negatively affected, particularly in low-income countries.

Universal health coverage increases people’s opportunity to work and earn a living, increases children’s chances of reaching their full academic potential and forms the basis for long term economic development.

WHO is founded on the principle that it is the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health.

However, almost 100 million people are being pushed into extreme poverty, forced to survive on just US$ 1.90 or less a day, because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets.

niversal health coverage means that all individuals and communities receive the health care services they need without suffering financial hardship.-APP

Universal health coverage enables everyone to access the services that address the most important causes of disease and death, and ensures that those services are of sufficient quality to improve the health of the people who receive them.

On the occasion of World Health Day 2018, and as part of regional celebrations, the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean hosted a panel discussion on universal health coverage, focusing on vulnerable and refugee populations.