PESHAWAR : Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the powerful ruling elite was looting the country since the last 70 years, adding that except 7 MPAs of the JI, all KP Assembly members had sold their votes in Senate elections.

He was addressing a party joining ceremony in Naway Kalay area in Buner district on Saturday. On this occasion, member of central executive council of Qaumi Watan Party, Muhammad Raziq, former candidate for KP Assembly Jamil Khan, former Tehsil council member Amjad Khan and their relatives announced joining the Jamaat-e-Islami. KP Minister for Usher and Zakat Habibur Rahman Khan, Amjad Khan, JI district Ameer Hanif Khan, Abdul Ghafar Khan and others addressed the public gathering.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that solution of the country’s problems rested in Islamic system and the day was not far when the JI would bring Islamic law in the country. He claimed that in the coming general elections, the JI would get thumping majority in the country and would send the inefficient corrupt leadership to their homes.

He mentioned that the government was least bothered to control losses in as many as 127 national entities, including PIA and Steel Mills. He said that if the JI came into government, they would purge the country of corrupt mafia and would strengthen the national institution to generate revenue.

Commenting on attack on a religious seminary inKunduz, Mushtaq said that US had broken all the records of atrocities in Afghanistan and killed innocent students of religious school. He asked the federal government to give due share to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. He said that the people of Malakand division had rendered numerous sacrifices for the cause of the country and there was dire need to facilitate the people of this region by ending all check posts.

