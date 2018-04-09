Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami Youth Wing is organizing Youth Convention at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

JI Chief Senator Sirajul Haq will address the gathering and announce his party’s policy for youth. The JI claimed more than 100,000 people will attend the convention.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Punjab chief Mian Maqsood and President JI Youth Zubair Gondal will also address the convention.

Liaqat Baloch, talking to media during a visit of the venue to check arrangements, said unity of the Muslims could pave way for the end of enemy oppression in Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan. He said that if the constitution and independent judiciary was in existence, the general elections would be held on schedule. He said that the religious parties would play an active role for the enforcement of Shriah and the safeguarding the constitution and the democratic system. He said the MMA would prove itself as true representative of the patriotic and Islam loving forces of the country. The JI Secretary General stressed that the accountability process must continue without discrimination. He said the suspension of NAB laws would only provide protection to the corrupt mafia.

Moot

Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasoolullah Jalali faction organised Nizam-i-Mustaf Conference at Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday. A large number of followers and supporters of Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali attended the conference, which was organised in connection of election preparations. Dr Ashraf said the registration process of his party in Election Commission of Pakistan was in final process. He said Tehreek-i-Labaik will participate in upcoming general election with full preparations and give a considerable representation in the parliament. He demanded the government implement all six clauses of Islamabad agreement to make public Raja Zafarul Haq Report.