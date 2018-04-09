Share:

ABU DHABI (PR): A function was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of Pakistanis including members of the Kashmiri community in the UAE assembled at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to condemn the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces. H.E. Moazzam A. Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moazzam condemned the recent brutal and indiscriminate use of force by the Indian occupation forces that resulted in the martyrdom of at least20 young innocent Kashmiris in different incidents in Shopian and Anantnag in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). He said that mindless killing spree exposed, yet again, the ugly, inhuman face of the state-terrorism that India had been perpetrating against the Kashmiris for decades.

However, such cowardly actions of the occupying forces only served to fortify the resolve of the Kashmiri people. He said that no amount of Indian propaganda to paint the legitimate and indigenous Kashmiri struggle as "terrorism" could succeed in misleading the world.

Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination as recognized and promised in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities and play their role in resolving the decades old issue of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris.

The brochures, posters, booklets and articles relevant to the occasion were distributed amongst the participants. A documentary was also shown to the audience. Wide coverage to the cause was given through social media as well. The event concluded with special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs and for the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.