SIALKOT - The arrest of Sambrial-based journalist's alleged killer has become a big challenge for Sialkot police even after the passage of 11 days to the brutal murder.

As a result, the protests by the journalist community in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial , Pasrur and surrounding areas against the brutal murder and police's apathy remained continue. No arrest has so far been made in the murder case of Sambrial based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt as accused are politically influential.

Since the brutal murder of the Correspondent of Nawa-i-Waqt on March 27, the Begowala police could only seal the offices of the Union Council Begowala now could arrest UC secretary Jamil. SHO Imran Sultan told the newsmen that the main reason behind the brutal murder was an old political rivalry.

The police had registered a murder case against Imran Aslam Cheema and his four companions. Later, the police added the clause of 7-ATA of Anti Terrorism Act in this murder case. The protesting journalists have demanded immediate transfer of Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan from Sialkot and immediate suspension of DSP Sambrial Muhammad Waqar Azeem and the SHO.

Earlier, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo-moto notice of the brutal murder and he had sought a detailed report from Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan.

In Sialkot, despite the repeated contacts made by the local journalists, the local senior police officials were reluctant to tell anything regarding delay in the arrest of the accused. In village Begowala, the grieved family demanded the early justice.

ABDUCTIONS: Four women were abducted from different places in the district. In village 38/2RA, accused persons including Shaukat Ali, Zahid Bashir, Ashiq and their accomplices abducted married woman Abida Parveen along-with her 3 years old son.

In Mohallah Zahidpura, Hujra Shah Moqeem, Shabila Bibi was abducted by Abid Ali and his accomplices. In village Mohlanwala Rabia Bibi was abducted by Irfan, Yasin, Ghafoor and their accomplices. Ghulam Fatima of western bypass Renala Khurd was abducted by Abdus Sattar, Barish Ali and their accomplices.

Two persons doing wheelies were nabbed by the police. Near 55/2L on the GT road, Rahman Ali and Usama were doing a wheelie. The police arrested them and took in custody the bike.