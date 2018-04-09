Share:

KARACHI - Scores of people staged a sit-in at Karimabad after a woman died during an alleged police raid on her house.

According to details, hours long traffic jams were seen in Karimabad locality and surrounding areas on Saturday evening after scores of residents of Moosa Colony protested against the police raid that allegedly claimed the woman’s life.

Scores of residents of Moosa Colony staged a protest at Karimabad against the law enforcement agency’s raid at one of the houses in Moosa Colony. The protesters claimed that a woman died during the raid.

The protesters staging a protest along with the body of the woman, causing massive traffic jams in Karimabad and surrounding areas. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and dispersed the protesters peacefully.

Gulberg SHO Faizul Hassan said that police personnel of an unknown police station or agency raided at a house situated at Moosa Colony and during the raid the woman, who was already a heart patient, died naturally.

There was no mark of torture on her body. The officer said that police were investigating the incident and trying to find the absconding police team. The police maintained that the woman died naturally. However, after peaceful negotiations, the protesters took the body to a Paposh Nagar graveyard for burial. The Karimabad road and its surroundings were later opened for vehicular traffic.