Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was gunned down for divorcing his wife at Jara Village within the limits of Police Station Chontra on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Asad Ali while the killer as Muhammad Ammad who fled from crime scene after committing the crime.

According to SHO Police Station Chontra Tanvir Warraich, Asad Ali contracted love marriage with sister of Muhammad Ammad against the will of her family in 2015. He said later on Asad divorced his wife in 2017 which infuriated Ammad’s family.

He said Ammad gunned down Asad for divorcing his sister. A case has been registered against the killer while further investigation was underway, he said.