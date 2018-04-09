Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday said that as a result of the efforts of the government in line with the vision of the former prime minister, the menace of terrorism had been controlled and peace restored in the country, leading to revival of cultural activities.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Islamabad Spring Festival, she said positive identity of the country could be projected through the promotion of national culture, film industry and international sports. She said the holding of such galas and international film festivals, revival of international cricket and visit to Pakistan by foreign teams was a testimony to the restoration of peace and security in the country. Marriyum said difference in Pakistan of 2013 and that of today was quite visible as due to the prudent policies pursued by the government, the energy crisis had been overcome and terrorism promoted.

The minister of state said the tourist destinations of Pakistan were its real identity and every Pakistani wished to see them rehabilitated as usual. She appreciated the personal efforts of the interior minister, district administration Islamabad and police for organising the festival in a well-disciplined manner for the citizens of the twin cities and also congratulated them for the wonderful effort.

Marriyum affirmed the holding of such festivals reflected true culture and civilisation of Pakistan. She revealed the spring festival would be held in Islamabad every year in addition to different recreational activities for the people. She said the media highlighted the real identity of Pakistan in the world by promoting these activities.

The minister averred the spring festival would include musical concerts, mystic night, chrysanthemum, poetic gatherings, different competitions and a number of colourful programmes for children, women and families.

She said a large number of families and children from the twin cities had come to the festival and were enjoying the event because after a long interval such a beautiful event had been arranged in Islamabad under the open skies. The minister, after inaugurating the festival, also witnessed different performances with regard to the inauguration ceremony.