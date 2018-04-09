Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that youth of Pakistan is full of talent so they should play their role to bring the country out of challenges and make its future bright.

Addressing the second degree awarding ceremony of Institute of Communication Studies at Faisal Auditorium here on Saturday, she congratulated the graduate students and said Pakistan was passing through a difficult time due to internal and external challenges.

"We hope that our graduating youth would serve the country in a better way", she added. Addressing on the occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar urged the students to abide by the journalistic code of ethics in their professional lives. The VC appreciated the ICS administration for setting the new tradition of taking oath from the graduates.

A total of 360 students of various disciplines of ICS , including BS (Hons), MSc (Morning, Replica,), MSc Development Journalism, MSc Film & TV, MPhil Research Track, M.Phil Professional Track, were awarded degrees while 35 distinguished graduates were awarded PU ICS and Maulana Zafar Ali KhanMedals.

Renowned journalists Hamid Mir, Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr Mehdi Hassan, Sajjad Mir, Salman Ghani, Mian Habib, Dr AR Khalid, Incharge ICS Dr Noshina Saleem, Controller of Examinations Dr Sajid Rashid, President PU Academic Staff Association Dr Mehboob Hussain, Secretary Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Raja Asad Ali Khan, Shabbir Sarwar, students and their parents were also present.