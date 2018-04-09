Share:

Gold Coast - Pakistan were saved by a last-minute goal by Ali Mubashar as the Men in Green pulled off a 2-2 draw against India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast played here at Hockey Complex ground Saturday.

Trailing 1-2 with just 15 seconds left, Pakistan made a penetration into the Indian circle from right. Not finding any gap, the Pakistan forwards looked for an Indian foot and believed they found one.

The umpire thought otherwise. On Pakistan’s appeal, it was referred to the third umpire and the penalty corner was awarded and taken.

Indians cleared the ball out of the circle. Again, Pakistan appealed for an Indian foot and again it was passed on to the third umpire. Another PC resulted. This time, Mubashar Ali’s powerful low drag flick hit the tin below diving Indian goal keeper Sreejesh’s right elbow.

Hence, after five consecutive defeats against their arch rivals, Pakistan salvaged a well deserved draw.

In the early part of the game, it appeared to be another Indian win as they enjoyed a 2-0 lead when the teams changed the sides.

In front of a full house, the first quarter saw an up and down game though India had more of the possession and also earned the sole penalty corner. In the 12th minute, in a fluent move Sunil sent a diagonal pass from right to young Dilpreet, India’s hero of the Junior World Cup victory in 2016. Dilpreet, with all the time and space in the left side of the circle, finished with a strong push.

Next minute, Ali Shan’s thunderous hit from the right side of the circle brushed off the cross bar. With Atiq Arshad yellow carded in the first minute of the second quarter, India took advantage. They earned two back to back penalty corners both from foot faults of Pakistani defenders. Off the second, Hermanpreet extended the lead when his strong flick found the left corner of the net at the mid height.

Things got hot and after an altercation, Faisal Qadir and Akashdeep were both shown yellow. In the 25th minute, a brilliant dribbling run by captain Rizwan Senior fetched Pakistan their first penalty corner. Sreejesh made a fine save. Green shirts had two other PCs before the half time but it remained 2-0 for India.

Five minutes into the second half, Imran Butt, who had a good game, saved an RP Singh PC attempt. Immediately, a ball reached debutant Rana Sohail at the top of the circle whose reverse hit went out. In the 38th minute, a sweeping three men Pakistan move culminated in M. Irfan Jr, unmarked near the left past, diving spectacularly to reduce the margin.

India applied immense pressure during the last few minutes of the third quarter but Pakistan deep defence stood well with the custodian Imran Butt at his best.

Pakistan coach Roelant Oltmans, who gave a wry smile when asked how it felt to beat a team he previously coached. Oltmans spent four years with the Indian team after being appointed High Performance Director in 2013 and then moving into a senior coaching role.

"India is a closed chapter now," said the Oltmans. "It's a happy chapter but it's closed now," he asserted twice over for the effect when there were more questions on the team he used to coach than the one he is coaching right now.

Speaking about today's match, Oltmans was pleased with the way the Pakistan team held its nerves and converted a penalty corner in the dying seconds to snatch a draw. "India punished our mistakes very well. But I think we were not too bad either," he said, highlighting the lack of expected gulf in the quality of the two sides today.

When he was asked whether the Indians had a bad day at work, Oltmans seemed quite flustered and stated: "I don't know. I don't know whether they had a good day or a bad day. They obviously made a few mistakes."

He also rejected the view that his long stint with the Indian team gives him the edge while coaching against the side.

“Of course it helps knowing India but I analyse every opponent,” Oltmans said. “At halftime we were 2-nil down but we had our opportunities and told our boys we had to continue; I was sure we could keep pressure on them and we got quite a number of penalty corners.”

The Dutchman said India was a strong team, and so he had no trouble turning all his attention to Pakistan when he returned to the top job.

“The only thing important for me is to bring Pakistan back,” he said. “Mentally the boys felt they were strong to come back and they were so focused. Lucky after the final whistle to score a goal, but a good decision from our players to ask for a referral.”

“We were not happy with the performance. We wanted to win this game. We are disappointed with the result,” said defender Rupinder Pal Singh, slamming India's lack of discipline. “That's disloyalty to the team, and that's where we need to control our emotions. Sometimes we are so aggressive in our tackles.”

“To come back from 2-0 is a team effort,” said Pakistan midfielder Muhammed Rizwan. "It's a learning process, as there are lots of new guys, and we've only been with our coach for two-and-a-half weeks."

Regardless of the rankings, though, the Indo-Pak contests are always tense despite what Oltmans says. “Look off the field, these boys know each other very well in the (athletes) village [and] they play table tennis or billiards,” he said. “When they take the field they have healthy competition, this is what you want.”

This was Pakistan’s second draw in as many matches as earlier they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales. They will take on England in their next fixture on April 8.