Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) during a meeting at Chief Minister’s House that people must not suffer due to disputes between the two entities.

The meeting was attended by SSGCL Board of Directors Chairman Javed Zia, Agha Sher Shah, Rizwan Kehar, SSGCL MD Amin Rajput, Senior GM Saeed Larik and CFO Fasihuddin Fawad. KE was represented by its Chairman Waqar Siddiqui; CEO Tayyab Tareen; Zubair Motiwala, Khalid Rafi, Mubasher Shaikh and Frederic Sicre from the Board of Directors; Chief Generation Officer Dale Sinkle; Chief Financial Officer Moonis A. Alvi and Director Aamir Qureshi. The chief minister was assisted by his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput and Energy Secretary Agha Wasif.

The chief minister said that Karachi is currently facing increased electricity loadshedding. He said the KE blames SSGCL for reduced gas supply, resulting in decreased generation of electricity and the SSGCL denies this. He said the SSGCL claims that 90 mmcfd gas is being supplied to KE against the old agreement of 10 mmcfd signed in 1970s.

The chief minister said that people of the city were suffering amid the blame game between KE and SSGCL. Therefore, he said, he had written a letter to the prime minister and took up this issue with him.

It was pointed out at the meeting that SSGCL supplies gas to KE without any gas supply agreement (GSA) for production of electricity from gas-based power plants. The SSGCL follows ECC decisions on supply of gas. It was also noted that from 2001 to 2008, the ECC allocated supply of up to 276 mmcfd gas to KE for its multiple gas-based power plants.

The KE has four gas-based power plants, which require 180 mmcfd to generate 1,104 MW electricity. Additionally, KE requires 10 mmcfd as pilot fuel to operate duel fuel gas/furnace oil-based plant at Bin Qasim Power Station.

It was also said at the meeting that minimum 190 mmcfd gas is required in summer for operating single fuel gas-based plants at full load. The SSGCL has significantly curtailed gas supply to KE and the current supply is 90 mmcfd. The average for 2017 was 141 mmcfd versus 177 and 167 in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The chief minister was told that there was a billing dispute between the KE and SSCGL. The KE-SSGCL bills payment issue first surfaced in 2010 when KE defaulted on payment of cumulative bill of Rs10 billion. Since, SSGCL has been charging mark up at the rate of 15.5 percent on the arrears.

The two entities signed a payment plan in 2014. As per their agreement, the KE was obligated to pay arrears in addition to current billing, if agreed benchmark gas supply is met. According to KE, outstanding balance towards SSGC is Rs13.7 billion, while SSGC says the receivable is Rs80 billion. The KE’s average monthly bill is Rs1.5 to Rs2.5 billion, which is regularly being paid. Part of the outstanding ‘principal amount’ is also paid.

The chair was also told that KE contests SSGCL mark-up claim and considers it as an outcome of circular debt. Moreover, mark-up is not charged on other entities like KWSB, etc. Now the matter is pending in the Sindh High Court.

The chief minister, talking about the summer situation, said the peak demand was expected to be around 3,400 MW, shortfall at peak summer time would be 400 MW provided all plants of KE are running at their full capacity. He added that KE requires at least 190 mmcfd supply of gas to run its single fuel gas plants to ensure smooth supply of power to domestic and industrial consumers. “The reduction of 20 mmcfd creates additional gap of 100 MWs, which would result in significant loadsheding for consumers, including industrial consumers.

Shah said that with the gas supply at the current level of 90 mmcfd the power shortfall would further increase by 500 MW in addition to the existing 400 MWs in peak summer. “This means that people of this city, including industrial units, would have to face more than 10 hour loadshedding,” he said. This is unacceptable, he added.

He urged both entities to sit together and iron out all their differences by Wednesday. They should see if they need to sign a new agreement and payment plan, but he wants a solution to the problem by Thursday. “People of the city should not be punished anymore,” he said.