HAFIZABAD - The Passco will procure a total of 775,000 bags of wheat from 19 procurement centres being set up in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils from April 20.

According to official source, six token centres have also been set up in Hafizabad tehsil while three in Pindi Bhattian tehsil where the growers will be distributed gunny bags under the supervision of Token Centre Committee through transparent draw of ballots. A total of 10 procurement centres are being set up in Hafizabad tehsil while nine in Pindi Bhattian tehsil.

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed which was attended by Passco officers, assistant commissioners of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian tehsils to review the arrangements being made for the supply of gunny bags and wheat procurement in a transparent manner. The DC directed the officers that gunny bags should be provided to the growers, particularly to the small growers without any fear or favour. She advised to ensure transparency in distribution of gunny bags. She warned stern action against the officials found guilty of favouritism and nepotism.

STUDENTS GET DISTINCTION

Javeria Usman of Centre of Excellence, Hafizabad got first position in the 8th class examination by securing 487 marks.

Saba of the same school and Abdul Haseeb of MH Sufi Foundation School jointly got second position by securing 481 marks while Sehar Zubair of Centre of Excellence, Hafizabad and Abdul Rehman of M.H. Sufi Foundation obtained third position by obtaining 421 marks in the whole district.

Similarly, Abdul Rehman of Rabia Memorial Public School, Khanpur bagged first position in the 5th class examination by obtaining 477 marks while Naumana Shabbir of Government Elementary School, Jhangirpura Vanike Tarar and Ali Sarmad of Montessori Kids Campus, Hafizabad jointly got second position by securing 469 marks. Rizwan Ali of Government Elementary School, Thatha Asalat Tahli Goraya stood third by getting 468 marks in the whole district.

According to District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Nawaz Virk, passing percentage of 5th class was 89.47 percent while of 8th class was 91.9 percent, which, he said, was a remarkable achievement this year.