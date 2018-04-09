Share:

Every four years countries from all over the world get together to take part in the Olympic Games. The tradition began in about 776 B.C in the ancient Greek city of Olympia. The games were held in honour of the gods particularly, Zeus. The Greeks made it a point that every four years they would let go of their differences and cease all fighting, and gather to watch representatives of each city-states play friendly sports. Though the origins of the games are uncertain, the ancient Greeks were extremely dedicated to their Gods and would do anything to appease them. Hence the reason religion was the centre of the games. They would gather at Zeus’s temple in Olympia, where ceremonies and rituals were held. These became a part of the Olympic tradition. As the growth of the games increased stadiums were built. The Olympiad became a place of union between city states and winners were given olive branch crowns and were immortalised through poems and statues. They continued for another 12 centuries, until they were banned by emperor Theodosius in 393 A.D who accused it of being a pagan celebration. The games were revived in 1896 by a French Baron Pierre de Coubertin and have continued since.

You cannot mix sports with politics. Olympics for me is love, peace, united.

–Jackie Chan, 2008