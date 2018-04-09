Share:

NAWABSHAH - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator Bhawan Das on Saturday announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He made this announcement at a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Bhawan Das, who hails from Sanghar district, was elected as MNA on seat reserved for non-Muslims on the PML-N ticket in 2013.

Provincial minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP Sindh information secretary Aajiz Dhamrah and others were also present on the occasion.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naz Baloch last year in July joined the PPP. She announced to part ways with the PTI at a press conference held at PPP Media Cell here in Karachi along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Baloch took a swipe at her previous party saying it no longer represented the country’s youth for it had changed in the course of time while raising a slogan of change. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the PPP, was a true leader of the youth,” she added.