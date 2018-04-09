Share:

It is quite appreciable to note that huge amount of Rs 9.7 billion has been disbursed so far under the Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme across the country among 409805 youth including FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and recovery rate of 99 per cent is another manifestation of the success of the programme.

Interest Free Loan Scheme, a poverty alleviation initiative of the present government , has been recognized world-wide as one of the most effective tool in fighting menace of poverty and enabling the poor earn a decent livelihood for themselves and their families.

This was information, according to the reports in the newspapers, was given in a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi which reviewed the progress of the scheme in Islamabad the other day.

While expressing his satisfaction over the progress of the programme, the prime minister duly appreciated the role of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund towards its implementation in a transparent and effective manner, servicing the poor segments of the society has remained the foremost priority of the present government , it will continue making every possible effort to enhance the scope and reach of the programme through greater financial allocations.

Needless to mention here that under flagship inititative of the federal government, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme , which was launched soon after coming into power after 2013 elections, a number of programmes were launched from time to time for mainstreaming of the youth through education, skill development, entrepreneurship, training, employment, engagement, empowerment, sports and recreational facilities through PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, Youth Skill Development Programme, National Programme for the Provision of Laptops, Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas, Youth Training Scheme besides Interest Free Loan Scheme and it is quite commendable that all these programmes are going along smoothly and successfully and financial allocations being every year substantially to ensure increasing number of youth all over the country benefit from these productive schemes which is quite appreciable and good to say the least.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAH,

Lahore, March 21.