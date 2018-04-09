Share:

MULTAN - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday claimed that the PPP has eliminated poverty from Sindh and if people supported, it will also get the residents of South Punjab rid of deprivation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari observed this while addressing a gathering of party workers and talking to the journalists after reaching Multan on a three-day visit on Saturday. The PPP chairman was escorted to Gilani House from airport in tight security. The PPP chairman, who will stay at newly-constructed Bilawal House in Multan, visited the residence of senior party leader Habib Ullah Shakir, took a tour of membership camps and met with delegations of PPP workers on first leg of his tour.

He lashed out at the PML-N and said that it always opposed a separate province in South Punjab. He said that Multan had always been political hub of PPP and the residents of South Punjab always supported it. He recalled that the party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was attacked in Multan but the residents of Multan foiled this attack bravely. He said that the PPP launched record number of development projects in South Punjab and granted lands to locals under land reforms.

He claimed that the PPP government brought six lac people out of poverty in Sindh. "Thousands of kilometres of canals were lined in Sindh during last 10 years, the largest heart hospital of Asia was constructed and a poverty alleviation programme was launched at UC level by our government," he cited the examples.

He said that PPP is the only political party that always gave importance to its workers and the decisions to grant tickets in coming general elections would also be made with the consultation of workers. The PPP chairman further said that the workers are the most precious asset to the party and they would be given priority while granting tickets for coming election. He pointed out that it is only PPP, which granted tickets to the workers in senate election. He declared that the Bilawal House would become centre of political activities in South Punjab in coming days.

To a query that which of PML-N and PTI was bigger evil, he said that both were the same.

Earlier, he visited Habib Ullah Shakir and enquired after his health. He said that workers like Shakir were true asset to the PPP. He also visited a membership camp in Qadirpur Rawan.

MMA TO REPRESENT

NATION'S ASPIRATIONS

JUP president and vice president of MMA Pir Ijaz Ahmad Hashmi has said that the active political role of religious leadership is unbearable for seculars and American agents.

Talking to the journalists here on Saturday, he said that the issue of MMA leadership in KPK would be resolved soon while the leadership in Punjab had already been announced with mutual consensus. He said that the MMA would represent nation's aspirations and the supporters of the alliance do not care about the critiques. He said that the goals of creation of Pakistan could only be achieved through joint efforts from all religious schools of thoughts. He said that the JUP played key role in revival of MMA.

He said that there is no question of differences if all member parties make decisions with consensus. He added that the entire leadership of MMA had a consensus that the alliance should play active role in national politics and get the nation rid of capitalists, opportunists, looters of national wealth and American agents.

He said that Pakistan was created for enforcement of Islamic code and all those who opposed Islam were in fact opposing two nation theory and ideology of Pakistan. He warned that the masses would not tolerate the opponents of ideology of Pakistan. He urged upon all Ahle Sunnat parties to maintain unity as any divide in religious vote would give benefit to the seculars. "They are in occupation of national politics for the last 70 years and they strongly oppose Islamic code. We need to defeat them through our unity," he declared.