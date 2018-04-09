Share:





Protesters shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip calling for a stop to the killing organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain.



Protesters hold up a map along with Palestinian flags and placards during a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain to call for a stop to the killing.



Ultra-Orthodox Jewish anti-Zionism protesters join a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip calling for a stop to the killing organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain.



Protesters with placards and Palestinian flags crowd the street during a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip calling for a stop to the killing organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain.