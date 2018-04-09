Share:

SADIQABAD - Local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers agreed to bring an end to rifts in the party and award of party tickets to competent and eligible candidates.

The meeting was held under the chair of Rana Salman Mehmood Khan during which the participants including Sardar Rafiq Haider Khan Leghari, Rana Masood Majid and Rana Raheel Ahmed Khan said that only the PTI could bring Pakistan out of the worst economic and energy crises. They vowed to ensure stringent efforts for the success of the party in the next general election. "For the purpose, the party workers will make all possible efforts to strengthen the party network in Sadiqabad tehsil," they maintained.

COUNTER ESTABLISHED

Under directives from the RY Khan deputy commissioner, a counter for the issuance of Fard (land possession document) has been set up at Sadiqabad tehsil courts. With the establishment of the counter, people will be able to get their Fard without standing in long a queue. People have appreciated the establishment of the counter at tehsil courts. "It will ease the process of the issuance of land possession document to people," they said.