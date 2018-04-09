Share:

SADIQABAD - Perhaps the authorities do not even interested in acquainting with the severity of the sewage problem persisting in Sadiqabad City since long.

This was stated by local trader and member of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qamar Sultan Zia during a media talk here the other day.

He said that there was a huge accumulation of dirty water in streets due to sewage blockage. "The accumulated sewage blocks people's way to their houses and jobs, not to speak of stink emitting from it which has made the situation from bad to worse," he lamented. He added that people had been falling victim to mosquito-borne diseases as the ponds of stagnant sewage accumulated in the streets had become breeding grounds for the mosquitoes. He stressed the need for immediate rehabilitation of the poor sewer system.

He also demanded the Municipal Committee high-ups take notice of the grave situation and ensure an early solution to it as soon as possible.