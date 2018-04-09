Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Saturday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3543.124 million.

These schemes were approved in the special meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.