MULTAN: Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana asked the doctors on Saturday to adopt and introduce revolutionary trends to offer good healthcare facilities to people. He declared that Nishtar would be made a complete autonomous medical university soon.

Addressing the participants of 52nd convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons here, the governor said that we need to put special emphasis on reforms to continue the process of national development and progress despite limited resources. He said that the South Punjab region is very fertile and a large number of medical graduates confirm that the region does not lack capabilities.

He said that it is the responsibility of specialist doctors to serve the nation as the nation arranged resources for their higher education. "We owe a lot to our country and now we need to pay it back," he asserted. He said that the nation is proud of its doctors and their hard work would bring change in the society.

He pointed out that the ratio of specialist doctors in Pakistan was very low. He asked lady doctors to make a pledge that they would not stay at homes after completing their education and serve the humanity as the nation needed them. "If they sit at homes, it will be a great dilemma for the nation," he added.

He pointed out that the government had provided facilities in villages and now the doctors should serve the nation in rural areas as the rural population badly needed their services. He asked the doctors to exhibit tolerance while dealing with the public and offer every possible relief to the people. He asked media to publicise positive steps by the government and doctors.–Staff Reporter

The governor disclosed that medicines worth Rs680 million were being offered for free at Cardiology Institute but it was unfortunate that negative elements were propagated more than the positive aspects.