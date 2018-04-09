Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Agriculture department's field assistants took out a procession here on Friday for promotion and up-gradation.

They marched from Railway Station Chowk to Shahbaz Chowk and staged a sit in outside agriculture complex. They told reporters that they were demanding early promotion of field assistants to grade 16 and service structure. They also demanded to pay extra allowance when they are asked to work in other union councils as additional duty and to give them petrol expenditures for travelling on motorcycles.