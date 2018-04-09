Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscated 837 handcarts and 3742 counters, tables and other goods during March from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to this agency informed that the ongoing grand operations against encroachers and checking quality of food items were accelerated during last month on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO). The encroachers were also imposed heavy fines amounting to over 1.6 million, he added.

Anti-encroachment team also removed sheds illegally installed outside shops in various commercial areas, he informed.

Anti-encroachment teams visited Saddar, Gawalmandi, Chungi No. 22, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Haider Road, Mall Road, Saadi Road, Kashmir Road, Police Station Road, Railway Station Road, Adam Gee Road, Bank Road and other markets and confiscated total 4579 articles of the encroachers.

To a question he said, the markets were regularly being visited and the staff concerned conducting raids at main markets.

He said the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against rules violators.