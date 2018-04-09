Share:

MARDAN - Dozens of residents of Mohallah Hafizabad, Batagram of union council Kot Dolatzai of PK-51 held a protest rally outside Mardan Press Club against Peshawar Electric Supply Company for not installing electricity transformer in their area due which people are facing severe problems.

The rally was led by Abdul Khaliq, Ahmed Khan, Sher Bahadur, Gohar Ali, Diyar Khan, Muslim Khan, Nizamullah and other elders of the area. Large number of people attended the rally. The protesters chanted slogans against the Pesco authorities for not installing the electric transformer.

Later, addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club, the elders said that 3 years ago, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Atif Khan had approved electricity polls and transformer for the area. They added that later the people of the area collected money and installed the polls.

They added that they contacted the Pesco authorities several times to install the transformer in the polls but despite of the passage of 3 years, the Pesco authorities were not installing the transformer. They added that due to low voltage of electricity, the area was facing water shortage besides other hardships.

They said that hot weather had started and women and children were facing a lot of problems. They stressed Atif Khan to take action in this connection and solve their issue immediately.