Share:

LAHORE - A rickshaw driver was killed in crossfire between police and robbers in Hanjarwal police limits Saturday.

According to police, they flagged down two motorcyclists at a picket in Hanjarwal but (the motorcyclists) fired shots at the lawmen and fled. The cops went after the outlaws and had an encounter with them near Awan Town in Sabzazar police area where exchange of fire left a rickshaw driver, Abdul Maalik, dead.

The two runaway robbers also sustained bullet injuries, the officials said, adding that one of the suspects, Mohammad Qasim, entered a house from where he was arrested while the other fled.

The police shifted him to the Jinnah Hospital. Later, the other outlaw was also arrested from a local hospital. A senior police official said that the two arrested were ‘notorious criminal’. The body of deceased rickshaw driver was sent to morgue for autopsy. Police say they have registered a case and investigation is underway.