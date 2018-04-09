Share:

Sydney - It’s his 54th birthday, and it would have been his 15th wedding anniversary, so it was time to clear out “stuff”.

Actor Russell Crowe has held his “Art of Divorce” auction - a sort of parting of the wares - in Sydney. He separated from singer Danielle Spencer in 2012.

His torso armour from Gladiator smashed expectations, making A$125,000 ($95,000; £68,000) and his Master and Commander violin sold well too. There was also fierce competition for his Cinderella Man jockstrap.

It went for A$7,000, more than 10 times the estimate.

But there was also some top-notch Australian art on show from artists such as Sidney Nolan and Margaret Olley. A piece called The Suitor by Charles Blackman fetched A$360,000.

That far outstripped the A$135,000 paid for the Leandro Bislach violin played by Crowe’s character in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. The uniform he wore in the film fetched A$135,000. The Gladiator replica chariot went for A$65,000, nearly seven times above estimate, but the neo-Nazi boots from Romper Stomper went on estimate at A$10,000. A 1986 Grammy Award presented to Johnny Cash and other music artists made $150,000.

The New Zealand-born actor appeared at the sale, hearing a rendition of Happy Birthday and three cheers, and saying: “G’day folks, how’re you doing?”

He had earlier said the sale was all about moving on - a “watershed moment”