LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Punjab inspector general of police to ensure within four days arrest of the accused involved in the murder of a local journalist of Sambrial.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Main Saqib Nisar passed the order while taking up the murder case of Zeeshan Butt, correspondent of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, who was allegedly shot dead by Begowala Union Council Chairman Imran Aslam Cheema.

The CJP snubbed IGP Arif Nawaz for police failure to arrest the culprits involved in killing the journalist.

“Police seem to be under pressure from some quarters,” the CJP observed. The bench asked the IGP if the accused had any connection with the ruling PML-N who confirmed that they belonged to it.

The CJP observed that he could not express his own feelings after listening to recording of a last telephone call made by the deceased journalist to district council chairman in which he was talking about threats to his life.

The police chief said that four suspects were behind Zeeshan’s murder and their names had been put on the exit control list. He said the culprits would soon be arrested. The suspects included Imran Aslam Cheema, Shahid Abbas, Saqlain and Shahid. At this, the CJP gave him four days to arrest the culprits and submit report on the next hearing.

ROAD FOR FINANCE

MINISTER

The Lahore Development Authority on Saturday submitted a compliance report regarding restoration of a road into park’s land which was earlier built in front of the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The LDA official told the court that Rs355,000 had been incurred on restoration work of the park. The CJP observed that the court had received a cheque amounting to Rs 475,000 along with an application for restoration of the park. He said, however, Dar did not take responsibility of the road’s construction.

The CJP handed over the cheque to the LDA DG, with directives to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure good beautification of the park and facilities for children of the area.

CJP INSPECTS ORANGE

LINE TRAIN PROJECT

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Saturday inspected the ongoing Orange Line Train Project in Lahore.

The top judge came out of his car outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and examined the under-construction train’s route there.

Earlier, the CJP had warned the Punjab government of halting Orange Line Train project if education and health sectors were not paid due attention.

The CJP remarked machines in hospitals were not working properly and no one was paying attention to them. There would be no compromise on education and health of the citizens, he said categorically.

He also directed all medical superintendents to hold meetings and submit SOPs. He said the court wanted to support medical superintendents and did not want to discourage them.