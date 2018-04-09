SC summons Saad to explain Railways’ Rs60b losses

Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq and secretary on April 12 to explain billions of rupees annual losses of Pakistan Railways (PR).

The CJP passed the order on Saturday while taking suo motu notice on deteriorating performance of Railways.

The notice was taken while a two-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, was hearing a case about poor conditions at public hospitals and other health sector issues at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The chief justice remarked that claims were made at the public gatherings that PR was running on profit but the on ground situation was quite different from it.

“Look to Lalu Prasad Yadav who saved Indian Railways,” the CJP remarked while addressing Khwaja Salman Rafiq, the younger brother of Minister Saad Rafiq.

“He was illiterate and his theory for uplifting Indian Railways is now being taught at Harvard University,” the CJP remarked.

The CJP asked who was representing the Railways. On that a Railways chief executive officer came to the rostrum and said that the federal government was paying around Rs60 billion subsidy to the railways to meet its losses.

At this, the CJP expressed serious concern and remarked that “this is not a kingdom where the king can do whatever he wants”.

He directed the minister and concerned officers to appear in person along with audit report and other relevant documents on next hearing scheduled for April 12 (Tuesday).

Saad’s Tweetorial

Responding to the court decision in a series of tweets, Khwaja Saad Rafique said that his team has worked day and night to rid Railways of corruption and nepotism and they have brought it to a far better position.

He said that they told truth at the public gatherings and never claimed that Railways was earning profit, but it was in far better condition as it was earning Rs50 billion nowadays as compared to the past revenues of Rs18 billion.

“The internal situation of the trains and their on-time arrival-departure has improved a lot,” he said.

The minister claimed that an audit report could not be a standard to judge any department’s performance as such reports do raise questions but those does not prove corruption.

Saad also said that he was deeply hurt by the judges’ remarks and was ready to brief the court on the situation at any time. “After briefing the court will applaud our efforts,” he said.

Health sector

When the court turned its attention towards health related issues, Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafiq pleaded the court for support to improve the performance of his ministry. He said was the son of a loyal father.

The CJP agreed with him and said that his father was a big name and he never wished for what now was taking place in the country. The minister said the government needed the support and guidance of the court.

“Should we visit the Services Hospital to see what is happening there?” asked the CJP. The minister replied in affirmative and said he was ready to join him.

However, the chief justice expressed his resentment over the poor conditions of public hospitals, asking “what has been done for the health sector during the last ten years”.

The bench questioned the appointment of an eye specialist at the post of a gynaecologist at one public hospital.

He also took notice of appointment of Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir as vice chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, Multan, who, he pointed out, was not having a valid PhD degree.

The CJP directed Punjab Heath Secretary Najam Shah to come up with detailed reply about his appointment and profile, with directives to Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed to submit record of all search committees formed to appoint heads of the universities in the province.

The bench also directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to take effective action against quacks in the province.

“Quacks are killing people and you are here making claims about your performance,” the CJP snubbed the health minister, after showing him a picture on his mobile phone wherein a man was operating a woman at his home in dim light.

The CJP expressed dismay over the failure of the health department for not establishing new hospitals and not improving the functioning of the old ones.

“Why are you claiming now that you are doing work; [Are you not doing this] just because we have taken notice?” the CJP asked.

“The government was in deep slumber until the court took notice,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked.

Public sector companies

Taking up the case of 56 public sector companies, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed Punjab government to submit detailed report about establishment of the companies on the next hearing.

Punjab Advocate General Shakilur Rehman however implored the court to give more time but the CJP rejected his plea and directed him to furnish the report on the next hearing.

“This is not NAB where you do not present record, it is Supreme Court so you better come up with the record at any cost,” the CJP remarked.

“Elections are approaching fast and who will be answerable if the government is gone,” he observed.

“How many officers were appointed with these companies and what are their salaries?” the top judge asked the chief secretary. The Supreme Court, he observed, would look into these matters. The bench adjourned the hearing until April 14.

Child girl’s rape case

Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz appeared before the court and said they were investigating the case of a seven-year old girl who was raped and murdered in Jaranwala. He said the complainants were satisfied with their work.

The CJP remarked that the satisfaction should be of the state and the court and not of the applicants.

The applicant objected to the post-mortem report and expressed dissatisfaction. On it, the CJP also sought forensic report along with the investigation report.

The judge also directed Faisalabad Allied Hospital’s Medical Superintendent to conduct autopsy of the murdered girl after getting permission of the judicial magistrate.

SC summons Saad to explain Railways’ Rs60b losses