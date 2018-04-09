Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top court has fixed for hearing a review petition challenging the orders of then chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, wherein he had refused to entertain a plea seeking early disposal of cases against judges pending in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The petitioner had also prayed before the court to disclose the total number of complaints as well as disposal ratio since the constitution of the SJC.

The petition also prayed before the top court to consider and pass orders restraining persons performing their duties as judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts, in all cases where SJC deems it necessary and appropriate.

The petition was filed by the Pakistan Bar Council’s Judicial and Electoral Reforms Committee Member Muhammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

However, the CJ Jamali had dismissed the petition on account of being non-entertainable.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will take up the matter on April 12 for hearing.

Other members of the bench will include Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

“It is one of the important aspect of proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council that at every stage of its proceedings, within the parameter of prescribed under Rule 13 (ibid) and other enabling provisions, complete confidentiality and secrecy is to be maintained about actions taken by the council, and Article 19-A, which itself provides for reasonable restrictions, will have no over-riding effect to it,” former chief justice observed in his September 29, 2016 ruling.

The petition has contended that it may be in the public interest to withhold information about the nature of any particular complaint in order to avoid scandalising a judge until he serves on the bench but there is no justification withholding information regarding the total number of complaints instituted in council.

The petition said that both the bar and the bench had voiced their concerns about the state-of-affairs, adding the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in its meeting dated June 13, 2015, had also adopted a resolution requesting the SJC to decide references currently pending before it on merits and without any further delay.

The SJC, established under Article 209 of the Constitution, aims to probe into allegations levelled against judges of the superior courts and different high courts for either alleged misconduct, or an inability to perform their duties for reasons of mental or physical incapacity.

“The court may be pleased to direct SJC to make public disclosure of the total number of references/complaints filed before it since its Constitution, in how many cases proceedings were initiated, how many were dropped after consideration and how many complaints have become infructuous,” prayed the petition filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

“It is respectfully submitted that the hon’ble chief justice of Pakistan or any other hon’ble judge of this august court who is a member of the Supreme Judicial Council could not hear and decide the fate of the constitution[al] petition filed by the applicant including the questions regarding entertainability, maintainability or merits of the case in as much as they form part of the respondent constitutional body,” Sheikh stated in the application.

Syed Sabeehul Hussnain