KAMALIA - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address a public meeting here at Govt High School No-1, Kamalia, on Sunday (today).

The administration and party have completed all preparations for the chief minister’s visit besides a foolproof security plan has been evolved by the security departments. Containers have been placed to create a high stage from where the CM will address the public meeting. Shehbaz Sharif will arrive at the residence of PML-N MNA Ch Asadur Rehman at Tibbi Asadur Rehman at 1pm in the noon where a helipad has been prepared. After a luncheon hosted by the MNA, the chief minister is scheduled to meet with various delegations. Later, he will arrive at public meeting venue at Govt High School No-1 by helicopter.

The PML-N and the district administration have extensively decorated the entire city to welcome the CM with colourful banners and the party flags. The police along with other security institutions have made strict security arrangements for the CM’s visit.