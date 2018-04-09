Share:

LAHORE - Shiza Hassan exhibited her debut line of unstitched Luxury Lawn on Saturday, through an exclusive preview held at Cosa Nostra. The star-studded event was attended by who’s who fashion industry, socialites and media personalities.

The Shiza Hassan luxury lawn collection consisted of 10 designs, each available in two colour combinations; a total of 20 designs, with colours ranging from pretty pastels to rich monotones. The luxury lawn line comes with embroidered fabrics such as jacquards, silks and cambric. The collection has a diverse blend of design influences that converged to make each outfit uniquely beautiful in its design and aesthetics. The prints are feminine, classic and timeless. The campaign has been shot in the breathtakingly beautiful and culturally rich town of Alacati,Turkey. In keeping with the theme, Shiza opted for international models Carolina Moura and Isabella.

This is the debut lawn venture for the brand, which specialize in bridals, formals and luxe prêt for women. While the brand has been known for their signature prints and fusion wear, the growing demand and popularity of her luxury line and prints prompted Shiza Hassan to expand into lawn that will be available for a larger audience. Shiza Hassan Lawn will be launching nationwide on 9th April at all leading retailers and online on their website.

Talking to this scribe, Shiza Hassan said, “I have designed this debut collection keeping the festive spring summer vibe at the front of our minds, the designs incorporating refreshing hues blending beautifully with luxurious fabrics and intricate, customized detail. The floral elements are both in line with runway trends and fashion forecasts as well as our own wish to keep alive the feminine appeal of the designs.”