TOBA TEK SINGH - Due to rift in the PML-N in Toba district, two state ministers, one Punjab minister and three MPAs will not attend the party's public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow at Kamalia.

They include Minster of State for Communication Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Punjab Counterterrorism Minister Sardar Ayub Khan, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Population Welfare Amjad Ali Javed, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue Begum Nazia Raheel Gujjar and MPAs Malik Qadeer Awan and Mian Muhammad Rafiq.

One of the PML-N faction's spokesman Amjad Ali Javed said the six parliamentarians had urged the CM to hold public meeting at district headquarters Toba instead of Kamalia. They had also informed party leadership that they were loyal with the party, hey said. His group had very serious differences with their opponent group consisting of two MNAs Asadur Rehman from Kamalia, Khalid Javed Warraich from Gojra and MPA Pir Ali Baba from Pirmahal.

He added that CM's public meeting was being organised at Kamalia by MNA Asadur Rehman so their group consists of one MNA and five MPAs. They urged the chief minister to postpone his public meeting otherwise they will not be able to attend it due to wrongdoings and insulting attitude of their opponent group.

On the other hand, Asadur Rehman told the media at Kamalia that even the opponent group in PML-N in the district had decided to boycott the CM's public meeting, the public meeting will greatly be successful as people of the Kamalia loved the party and its leadership.

Although there are differences in the PML-N and the two groups are existed before 2016 election of chairmen of district council and municipal committees of the district but reconciliation was reached between them. It was done due to the involvement of a team led by Senator Saud Majeed and sent by the CM. But later when Begum Fauzia Khalid Warraich, wife of MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, won the election of district council chairperson the differences returned on previous position and the group of five MPAs and one MNA again parted ways with the other one.