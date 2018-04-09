Share:

KARACHI - There is no let up in street crime in the city despite tall claims of law enforcement agencies as 156 people are being deprived of their vehicles, motorbikes and mobile phones. This was revealed by statistics of the CPLC.

According to details, law enforcement agencies have claimed the Karachi operation is going on successfully for the last five years.

In this operation, law enforcement agencies have arrested over a hundred thousand outlaws involved in various sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have arrested over 50 accused daily but nothing has changed despite tall claims. Three to four citizens are being wounded daily for offering resistance during street crimes while 156 people are being deprived off their valuables daily.

In majority of the cases, charged mob managed to catch the street criminals otherwise security agencies were unable to devise a strategy for prevention of street crimes. In the last six months, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) statistics showed failure of the police and said more than six thousands motorbikes had been stolen and snatched within last three months alone. The report suggests 66 motorbikes were stolen and snatched on a daily basis from the metropolitan city. The report also revealed that as many as 14284 cases of street crime were reported in last three months. It is worth mentioning here that the matter of street crime has numerously been discussed in the power corridors, even in the meetings of apex committee but authorities failed to make a way out of the situation.

Following the Karachi operation, security agencies have removed barricades placed by the residents across the city. The barricades culture in Karachi was viewed as political game and law enforcement agencies removed the barricades while trying to give an impression that security has improved in the city, but removal of barricades gave an opportunity to street criminals to strike again and again.

Interestingly, as many as three Nawa-e-Waqt group staffers have been deprived of their mobile phones and other valuables within a couple of days. Senior staffer Gazala Fasih of Nawa-e-Waqt, resident of Azizabad area, said that her young son Usman was standing outside his residence when gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted Usman and snatched his mobile phone and other valuables.

While talking to The Nation, she said that it was third consecutive incident in her street within a week. Similarly, another employee of the group, Shoukat, rushed to deposit a cheque into the nearby bank located on MA Jinnah Road from office when street criminals snatched his mobile phone and other valuables.

Another staffer of the group said that his brother was on his way to home when gunmen snatched mobile phone and cash from him at Lyari Expressway. It’s important to note that a large number of street crime victims avoid to approach police station to register their complaints as it further needs time and money to register complaints.

Senior official of CPLC wished to remain anonymous and said when contacted that mostly complainants register their complaints when bandits take away CNIC, driving license and other documents along with the mobile phones.