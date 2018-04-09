Share:

Rawalpindi - A student of the Barani Institute of Management Sciences-Islamabad University of Science and Technology was stabbed to death and two others were wounded critically by one of their ex-class fellows during a brawl occurred outside the institute, eyewitnesses informed The Nation on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 rescuers shifted the deceased and the two injured to the Holy Family Hospital. The deceased were identified as Kamran Yusafzai (24), resident of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the injured as Uzair and Faisal Bhatti, sources added.

The killer has been identified as Mukaram Abbasi, a former student of the BIMS, who had been expelled by the management due to his alleged involvement in criminal activities, sources said.

A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area beside recording statements of the eyewitnesses. According to eyewitnesses, two groups of students were holding a “Jirga” within the BIMS at 2pm to sort out dispute between the senior and junior students of Information Technology (IT) and Computer Sciences. One student group was being led by Kamran Yusafzai while the second was led by Mukaram Abbasi. During the conversation, the members of both groups went berserk and started abusing each other after which the Jirga was dissolved. Later on, Mukaram Abbasi and his accomplices caught Kamran Yusafzai and his fellows at the parking lot outside the institute and started stabbing them with dagger. As a result, Kamran received fatal injuries and died while the two other students wounded critically. The victims were moved to the HFH by Rescue 1122, they added. After committing the crime, the attackers managed to flee from the crime scene, they said.

According to them, Kamran Yusafzai was studying in 8th Semester of the Electrical Engineering while Uzair and Faisal Bhatti were students of BBA and Electrical Engineering respectively.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station New Town Mirza Javed Iqbal said that a clash occurred between two groups during which a man Mukaram Abbasi stabbed Kamran Yusafzai to death and injured two others. He said the killer managed to escape from the scene. He said police have been raiding to different localities to arrest the fleeing killer. The reason behind the murder was said to be a fight between students on some issue, he said.