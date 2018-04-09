Share:

KARACHI - A speeding truck crushed to death an investigation officer of Zaman Town Police Station in the limits of Korangi Industrial Area Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that Sub-Inspector Abdul Razaq posted at Zaman Town Police Station was on his way to police station on a motorbike when a speedy truck hit his motorbike near Mehran Town, Korangi. The truck driver was trying to flee but police managed to arrest him and shifted the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injures. Police impounded the truck and arrested truck driver Sohail. Police registered the case and started investigation.

On the other hand, a private company security guard was killed when his gun went off accidently in the limits of Korangi Industrial Area Police Station. Police said that security guard Asif Rasheed was performing duty at the private company. He was fixing his gun when it went off accidentally and a bullet hit his chest. Police handed over his body to his family after autopsy.

Separately, the Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least nine accused, including an operative affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. The Rangers troops raided and arrested MQM operative Yasir aka Mullah who was allegedly involved in extortion and drug peddling.

In a raid conducted in the New Karachi locality, the Rangers arrested Saleem aka Nana who was allegedly involved in extortion cases. The Rangers also raided and arrested at least seven accused in a raid conducted in the Soldier Bazaar area. The accused were identified as Abdul Mir, Azeem, Anwar, Aslam, Ejaz, Abdul Latif and Jan Muhammad.

The Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Separately, Karachi police claimed to have arrested over 32 accused in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Police said street criminals, bandits, drug peddlers and illegal arms dealers were among those arrested from different areas of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from them.