KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said on Saturday that successful completion of the electoral process and establishment of the next government would usher in a new era in the country.

“We all must play our role in this regard,” he said while talking to an eight-member delegation of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here. The delegation members were KPC President Ahmed Khan Malik, Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, Treasurer Moosa Kaleem and members of Governing Body Abu-ul-Hasan, Kafeel Uddin Faizan, Naeem Akbar Sahoutara, Shams Keerio and Shazia Hasan. Nasir Uddin Mahmood was also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding freedom of press, political and economic situation of the country, problems being confronted by journalists, performance of Karachi Press Club and grant for the club came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor said it was a good omen that the parliament was going to complete its second successive term and Senate elections were held on time despite all rumours. The next general elections will ensure formation of a new government that will inherit a strong economy, economic development and improved law and order, he added.

The governor said that today’s Pakistan was totally different from 2013. The two main problems faced by the country five years ago have been solved and this has resulted in investment in every sector of the economy, he observed.

He said that continuation of democratic process was the most essential ingredient of economic progress. If the policies continue for a foreseeable future, the economy will flourish and more investment will come to Pakistan, he observed.

The governor added that tough decisions were needed to make the economy stable and strong. The initiatives taken by the present government are reflection of its commitment in this regard, he said.

Commenting on the tax amnesty scheme announced by the prime minister in response to a question, the governor said that all major business and trade bodies were on board on this amnesty. Investors and businessmen have fully endorsed this scheme and it would be helpful in boosting the economy of the country, he added.

While emphasizing upon the role of media, the governor said that media had the huge responsibility of guiding the masses towards right path, during the electoral process. It must highlight the economic policies of main political parties to ensure that masses cast their vote for the best party for the future of Pakistan, he added.

The governor said that media as an opinion builder had a huge responsibility, which it must discharge with total commitment, honesty and dedication. News and analysis based on facts and reality must be conveyed to the masses without ifs and buts, as it was their right, he added.

He said that it was also the obligation of voters to choose the best candidates during next general elections according to their performance of the past. They have a choice as three parties have governments in three provinces, he opined.