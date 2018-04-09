Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were killed and over half a dozen injured when an oil tank exploded in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Saturday.

A private company’s molasses storage tank exploded in the oilfield area in Shirin Jinnah Colony in the limits of Jackson Police Station. As a result, thousands of litres of molasses spilled in the area.

Following the explosion, rescuers from different welfare organizations reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospital. Extra contingent of law enforcers also reached the site and collected information about the explosion. Police officials confirmed that two people were killed while at least nine others were wounded in the explosion, adding that bodies of the victims were sent to Civil Hospital for autopsies, while the injured were admitted to the Burns Ward of the CHK with critical injuries.

The loud explosion caused panic and fear in the area. However, experts from the bomb disposal squad examined the site and termed it an accident. SHO Muhammad Shahzad said the tank having molasses was at the oilfield area and exploded accidently, killing and injuring workers.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Kishore and 30-year-old Mazhar. The injured were indentified as Asif (30), Azmat (56), Riaz (50), Shahrukh (23), Sultan Shah (40), Aziz Gul (50), Naveed Gul (26), Ismail Shah (35) and Saad (40). The officer said that all the deceased and injured persons were employees of the oilfield area, adding that they were working close to the tank when the explosion took place. The officer said that victims were residents of Shirin Jinnah Colony while the cause for the explosion has yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families for burial.