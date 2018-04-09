Share:

ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan hammered sorry Pakistan 4-1 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie played here at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on Saturday.

It was expected that Uzbekistan would win the tie due to their international rankings and much fit players but it was not expected that they will simply crush Pakistan and steamroll the likes of Asiam/Aqeel, who are by far the best pair and had won countless matches for Pakistan. But the way both ace players of Pakistan lost the doubles match, it was clear indication that age factor had finally caught the highly successful doubles pair the country had ever produced and also send warning to PTF that they had earned enough through these two time-tested players. Had the federation not made just tall claims and worked on producing younger players, the situation could have entirely different.

It is not Aisam or Aqeel’s fault as they played out their hearts and gave their more than 100 percent but playing against highly seasoned players and back-to-back matches in such scorching heat and the both 38 years old players did their level best, but opponents were too much to ask.

In the doubles match, Aisam recovered in time to partner Aqeel while Uzbek’s took a huge gamble as they replaced doubles original player Sanjan Fayziev and bring in number 1 Denis Istomin to partner Jurabek Karimov. First set started with Aisam/Aqeel nowhere in the set, they both looked hapless and somewhat shocked as Uzbek pair was controlling the set and not allowing Pakistani pair to even move.

There was no home crowd advantage too for Pakistani pair as the PTF failed to ensure crowd presence and only sent select invites to near and dear ones or well offs who hardly had time to clap for the players and backing all out Pakistan players was a far cry. Only Aisam’s mother, sports journalists and PSB Deputy Director General Administration, Mansoor Ahmad Khan were backing the players. But it was not enough to motivate Aisam/Aqeel, who looked down and out, as Istomin/Jurabek Karimov comfortably break first, 5th and 7th serves of Aisam/Aqeel to take first set 6-1 in 26 minutes.

Aisam was finding it very difficult to control his first serve, as he hit three double faults in the second set’s first game but he was lucky enough to hold his serve despite being 0-40 down. Pakistani pair showed tremendous fighting skills and played out their hearts in the second set but failed to break opponents serve despite having handful chances and Uzbek’s get the break, which they required in the 4th game when Aqeel was serving 40-15. But he failed to finish off the game and Uzbek’s first level the score at 40-40 and then wrap up the game as Istomin won the next game to take the set and match 6-4.

As per expectations, Aqeel started the first reverse singles against Uzbek number 1 Istomin. The Uzbek won the set in almost no time 6-1 in just 22 minutes. Aqeel settled down well in the second set and broke second game of Istomin, who committed two uncharacteristic double faults. But in very next game Istomin broke Aqeel’s serve and won the set comfortably 6-3 in 33 minutes to give his team an unassailable 3-1 lead. As soon as Istomin won the match, entire Uzbek team and spectators, who were mainly from Uzbekistan embassy, gave standing ovation to the winning team.

While in the dead second reverse singles match, Pakistan non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid gave Davis Cup debut to youngster M Muzammil against Khumoyun Sultanov. Muzammil started the first set brilliantly and took 2-0 lead after breaking second serve of Sultanov, but all of a sudden, he started looking totally off-colour and Sultanov comfortably won first set 6-3 in 29 minutes. It was one-way traffic in the second set, as Sultanov wasted very little time to dispose of Muzammil by displaying powerful serves and clinched the set 6-1 to complete 4-1 rout of Pakistan. Muzammil failed to handle the big match pressure and it also indicated that inducting youth in such mega event would serve no purpose to federation nor to junior player, whose confidence would shatter once and for all and it would take special efforts for the youngster to get over that moral-shattering loss.