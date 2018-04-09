Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf city chapter has finalised all arrangements to accord a warm welcome to their party chief Imran Khan upon his arrival in the city today (Sunday).

In this regard, leaders and workers of the PTI held various meetings and took out rallies in different parts of city to mobilise masses and party workers to receive Imran Khan in the city.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police, following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid, devised a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens and the party workers.

According to details, the PTI city chapter has finalised all the arrangements to give a warm welcome to their party chief Imran Khan who is visiting the membership camps in Cantt and garrison city today.

President PTI North Punjab Amir Mehmood Kiyani along with party workers and supporters paid a visit to Pirwadhai Bus Terminal to review the arrangements.

He was flanked by convenor Mohsin Hasnain Malik. Amir Kiyani asked the party members to go door to door to mobilise the public to attend membership camp and to give a warm welcome to Imran Khan .

A meeting was also held by Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry, Deputy Secretary Information PTI at Union Council Chaklala Rehmatabad. The meeting was chaired by PTI Potohar Town Sajid Qureshi while attended by Ch Amjad, Waheed Qasim, Sardar Asif, Hashim Khan, Umar Mughal and Raja Saqib.

While addressing the meeting, Sajid Qureshi said PTI has become the last hope for the distressed masses of Pakistan and Imran Khan is the only leader which has the ability to steer the country out of ongoing crises. He said people have been contacting with local leaders of PTI to have membership.

On the other hand, CTP announced a traffic plan to avoid traffic mess in the city upon arrival of PTI chief Imran Khan .

According to traffic plan, a total of 6 DSPs, 21 inspectors, 232 traffic wardens and 27 junior wardens would be deployed on roads to control traffic rush. CTO Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid in a statement said traffic police would place diversions on different points upon arrival of PTI chief.

Similarly, the police on directions of acting CPO Afzaal Kauser have also finalised security plan to guard the PTI Chief during his visit to Rawalpindi.