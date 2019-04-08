Share:

SHIKARPUR : On the eve of World Health Day, a free medical camp was set up by Shikarpur Prestige Club, a non-profitable club formed by erudite youths of Shikarpur a year ago, at Divisional Scouts Headquarters Shikarpur, here on Sunday.

Prominent doctors including Professor Dr Sharaf Shah, skin specialist, Professor Dr Ahmed Mujtaba, heart specialist, Professor Dr Ashraf Memon, orthopaedic, Professor Dr Rafia Baloch, expert of women’s disease, Professor Dr Iftikhar Shah, general physician, Dr Najeeb Shah, Dr Siraj Napar and Zohaib Ansari, child specialists, Professor Dr Pir Bakhsh, Professor Dr Parkash, belonging to Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana examined at least 1,245 patients at the camp.

The doctors took 96 samples of Hepatitis B and C of which 15 cases of Hepatitis B and five cases of Hepatitis C were found positive. Besides, out of 190 samples of Tuberculosis 15 were found positive; among 37 cases of Blood Sugar and 10 cases of typhoid only one case was found positive. Similarly, among 32 cases of Malaria five cases were found positive.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Javed, president Shikarpur Prestige Club (SPC), told the delegation of journalists that the SPC had been formed a year ago to revive the lost glory of Shikarpur, adding “The SPC has been working mainly on the issues of Health, Education and Infrastructure for at least year. In this connection, the SPC had convened a weeklong Education Expo and now it has organised a daylong free medical camp on self-help basis to provide health facilities to the destitute people of Shikarpur; because people’s health is an important issue and it is the prime responsibility of the SPC to provide health facilities to the people of Shikarpur.” Jahangir was certain that the SPC would continue such sort of camps in future to provide relief to the people of Shikarpur.

Abdul Qadoos Sheikh, a member of SPC, said that the medical camp was able to diagnose at least 12 diseases, adding that the SPC had also established a laboratory and arranged free medicine and free vaccination for patients.

He said that the club would continue helping the destitute patients of Shikarpur in future.

Khalid Soomro, Azhar Mughal, Sikandar Memon, Ghulam Muhammad Pathan, Agha Muneer Pathan, and others were present on the occasion. They lauded the services rendered by the SPC, and hopped such sorts of medical camps in future.

A large number of journalists and people belonging to different walks of life visited the camp and acclaimed the efforts of the SPC.