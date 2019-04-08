Share:

LAHORE - The police have arrested 2,806 accused for kite-flying, selling and manufacturing during a crackdown in last three months.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir directed all officers to ensure the ban on kite-flying and take action against those involved in kite selling and manufacturing.

The City Division arrested 518 accused, Cantt Division 933, Civil Lines 128, Sadar Division 219, Iqbal Town 208 and Modal Town Division 800 accused during three months. The DIG said that crackdown against kite-flying would continue without any discrimination with the cooperation of the district administration, adding that parents should discourage their children from this dangerous game.

He said that SPs would send daily report to DIG office regarding crackdown against kite flying.