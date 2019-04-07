Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to introduce smart technology in its examination system to enhance credibility, worth of degrees and certificates. The examination system is being revamped from spring 2019 as per directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, said a press release. The tutorial system is also being modernised accordingly.

Meanwhile, the final examinations (autumn 2018) of various programs including ATTC, PTC, CT, B.ED (Old), Matric, FA/F.Sc/Dip in Education, Open Tech, Non Credit Courses and B.A Programmes will begin in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other parts of the country from April 22, (Monday).

According to Controller Exams, the roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students, enrolled for Semester Autumn 2018, at their postal addresses.