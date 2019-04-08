Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to CM on Political Affairs and Convener Taskforce on Price Control Ch M Akram visited various Sunday bazaars to inspect quality and prices of consumer’s products.

He visited Model Bazaar Mian Plaza Johar Town, Shadman and Wahdat Colony Sunday Bazaars along with representatives of district administration.

He checked price lists and showed satisfaction on arrangements, also imposed fine on minor issues. He directed vendors to display price list on the front of the shops for the convenience of the consumers.