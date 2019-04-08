Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amaad Fareed made huge upset in the $20,000 International tournament, as he beat world number 71 Shehab Essam 3-1 in the second round played here Sunday.

Ammad was underdog in the match against highly experienced Egyptian Shehab Essam. Ammad as per expectations started first game on a very low and was nowhere in the game, he lost the game 4-11, but after losing the first game, Ammad settle down well in the second game and won the game 12-10, Ammad took third game 11-8 and won the 4th game 11-7 to register victory in 43 minutes.

While in the other matches of the day, it was better day for local players, as Asim Khan beat Sean Conroy of Ireland 3-0 in 36 minutes, Asim won the first game 11-7, he took second game 13-11 and third game 11-4, Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi beat German Yannik Omlor 3-0 in 21 minutes, winning 11-0, 11-5 and 11-4; Kuwaiti Ammar Altamimi beat Egyptian Ahmad Hosny 3-1 in 35 minutes, winning 11-6, 7-11, 11-5 and 11-7; Farhan Mehboob beat Syed Ali Mujtaba Bukhari 3-0 in 28 minutes, winning 11-5, 11-5 and 11-8; Carlos Cornes Ribadas (ESP) beat Joeri Hapers (BEL) 11-8, 11-4, 11-1 in 32 minutes); M ElShirbini (EGY) beat Chi Him Wong (HKG) 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-2 in 51 min) and Tayyab Aslam (PAK) beat Egyptian Omar Elkattan 3-0 in 33 minutes, winning 11-9, 11-8 and 13-11.