ISLAMABAD- Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Administration has geared up anti-encroachment operation in sector E-12 and several illegal constructions and structures built on acquired land have been razed as 500 kanals of state land was recovered from the illegal occupants.

The operation was participated by officers and staff of Enforcement Directorate, officers of Islamabad Capital Administration Land and Rehabilitation Directorate and Islamabad Police while Rangers were also deputed to counter any untoward situation.

During this operation, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was also used to remove constructions from acquired land.

During the operation, 186 rooms and 26 boundary walls constructed illegally on the acquired land were demolished and substantial area was retrieved from illegal occupants.

In addition to this, an illegal settlement over 150 kanals of state land comprising cottages and tents was also demolished and the land was also recovered from illegal occupants.

During the operation, some miscreants started stone pelting on the teams conducting the operation due to which operator of chain shovel and five police constables sustained injuries who were shifted to hospitals.

The elements involved in this incident were arrested in obstructing official work.

Capital Development Authority has reiterated that operation against encroachments on the state land will remain continue without any fear or favour.

In order to listen and resolve compensation issues of the locals authority has established a camp office of Capital Development Authority Land and Rehabilitation Directorate at sector E-12 so that compensation issues could be resolved on the spot.