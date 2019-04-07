Share:

Rawalpindi-Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to play their role and give information of open or damaged manholes at WASA’s toll free number 1334.

WASA has accelerated work to cover open manholes and broken drainage lines which were either not covered properly or were not on the level as the road, said a WASA spokesman.

He said that the authorities on directives of RDA/WASA chief Arif Abbasi and MD WASA Tanveer had completed a survey launched to check all the points where repair work was needed.

The WASA teams identified 286 manholes which were either not covered properly or were sunken.

He said that the WASA had centred its focus on open or sunken manholes and damaged and broken drainage lines. He said that under first phase, the WASA covered or repaired 50 manholes in different areas including Civil Line, Sher Ahmed Road, A-Block, Sarfraz Road, Lal Haveli, Mohalla Shah Chan Charagh, New Town, Malia Park, Gulshan Dadan Khan and Raja Bazaar.

The repair work of the remaining damaged manholes will be completed before start of Monsoon rains, he added.

In order to avoid accidents of people, particularly of motorists falling into open manholes, the WASA had decided to shield them with new heavy covers, he added. The MD WASA also had directed the officers to complete the task else the related WASA officials of the areas would be responsible if any cover was left, he said.

