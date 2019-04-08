Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has ordered a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday issued directions to the Cabinet Sub-committee on Price Control to take stern action against profiteers.

The CM directed that steps should be taken to control prices of basic food items, adding that artificial hike in the prices of vegetables, fruits and lentils would not be tolerated. He said deputy commissioners should keep check on prices and quality of basic commodities in their respective districts and monitor steps to control the prices. He said that prices and quality of commodities in Sunday bazaars should also be checked regularly.

“Profiteers and hoarders should not be spared. The district administrations and departments concerned should be in the field and perform duties diligently to provide relief to the people”, he said, adding that profiteers would not be allowed to act freely and people could not be left at their mercy.

Also, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s office on Sunday and expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of chief minister’s father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

Qasim Suri expressed sympathies with the Chief Minister. He offered Fateha and prayed that may the departed soul rest in peace. Qasim Suri paid tribute to late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar for his meritorious services for the people of tribal areas.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest and steps taken for the welfare of the people. Chief Minister said that the PTI government has taken solid steps for the welfare of people in a short period. He said the time of chanting hollow slogans is over, adding the previous governments’ corruption and inefficiency led to the economic downfall. Chief Minister said that a compressive program is being implemented for the prosperity and development of the people. He said that serving people is the agenda of the PTI government. He said that an all-inclusive program has been chalked out to provide basic necessities to the people. The development in the province and prosperity of the people will yield positive results, he added.