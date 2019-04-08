Share:

LDA gives target of planting 0.3m new saplings to 150 private housing schemes

LAHORE (PR): Lahore Development Authority has given a target of planting three hundred thousand new plants to the 150 private housing schemes situated in districts of Lahore and Sheikupura, in connection with Prime Minister’s programme for ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’. Director General Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan has directed the metropolitan planning wing of LDA for carrying out an extensive tree plantation campaign in private housing schemes for this purpose. Special teams comprising of the offices of LDA’s metropolitan planning wing have been constituted which were regularly visiting the private housing schemes in Lahore and Sheikupura districts for supervising the ongoing tree plantation drive. More than 50 thousand new saplings have so far been planted in private housing schemes of LDA. Under section 15 of the LDA Private Housing Scheme Rules 2014, every scheme has to get approved its horticulture and landscape plan by LDA prerequisite for its final approval.